Van Drew backs resolution censuring Cheney, Kinzinger

Rep. Jeff Van Drew (R, NJ-02) is lending his voice to the ongoing debate over an RNC resolution censuring Congressmen Cheney and Kinzinger as well as opposing the Democrats’ “January 6th” commission, Save Jerseyans.

“Congressman Van Drew spoke out against Liz Cheney and voted to remove her from House Republican leadership not one, but twice, so he fully supports actions taken by the Republican National Committee to formally Censure her,” said Van Drew Campaign Manager Ron Filan in a statement obtained by Save Jersey on Tuesday. “Cheney and Kinzinger’s participation in yet another sham investigation, has done nothing but help Speaker Pelosi and House Democrats attack President Trump and undermine Republicans.”

NJGOP Chairman Bob Hugin and National Committeeman Bill Palatucci both opposed the resolution.