VIDEO: Christie says Trump “incited” the January 6th riot. Does he believe that?

Chris Christie book sales are in the toilet and his redistricting project is a disaster, so dumping on fellow Republicans to secure his television gigs is more important ever for the attention-hungry ex-New Jersey governor, Save Jerseyans.

On Sunday, Christie continued to hurl insults at his former friend and ally Donald Trump.

–

January 6th “was a riot that was incited by Donald Trump in an effort to intimate Mike Pence and the Congress” Christie told his fellow ABC ‘This Week’ panelists, adding that the then-outgoing president “wanted the election to be overturned.”

.@GovChristie says Jan. 6 “was a riot that was incited by Donald Trump” in an effort to intimidate then-Vice Pres. Pence and Congress. “He wanted the election to be overturned.” https://t.co/AAG4Zr9ytk pic.twitter.com/9BqInL7fEV — This Week (@ThisWeekABC) February 6, 2022

We’ve heard countless talking heads repeat similar allegations over the past year as the January 6th partisan debate continues, but does Chris Christie really mean it?

It’s an open question.

“I wouldn’t change my vote because so many things down there are happening now in the country from a policy protective to me are so long term bad for the country,” Christie told CNN’s Dana Bash back in November.

I don’t know about you, folks, but I’m not sure I could vote for someone who I genuinely believed WANTED to see the Capitol Building sacked. Could you?

More to the point: could Christie?