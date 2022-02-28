Webber takes stand against N.J. Democrats’ mandatory bias training bills

The Democrat majority in Trenton advanced bills on Monday to mandate bias training for New Jersey police and lawmakers.

Assemblyman Jay Webber (R-26) joined a handful of Republicans willing to take a stand against the woke agenda, suggesting from the floor that legislators would be better off reading the Declaration of Independence and Dr. Martin Luther King’s iconic “I Have A Dream” address.

–

“I don’t think that implicit bias and cultural competency training is worthy of who we are, frankly, as Americans,” said Webber, an attorney. “We stand as inheritors of one of the greatest legacies of equality and opportunity that the world has ever known. [..] We are worthy of so much more than the latest fad in social science.”

“I propose to the body to do better things with our time,” Webber added.

Implicit bias training is all the rage right now in corporate America; masquerading as “anti-racist” crusaders, providers bank big money teaching far-Left social science with little-to-no discernable positive change for society.