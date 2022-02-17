What counts as a “covid death” anyway?

Americans seem to finally be waking up to the scam that was our federal (and blue states’) governmental response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

One of the many insane angles that websites like this one have been discussing for nearly two years: what exactly counts as a “covid death” when you see them reported on the news? Or tweeted from government accounts?

Check out what our friend Woke Zombie dug up:

The source for all of these is the Wonder database. I use the follow Groupings.

Part 2: All US

Part 3: All Ages

Part 4: All Dates

Part 5: All Places

Part 6: UCD-ICD-10 Codes (Vary this for different runs)

Part 7: MCD-ICD-10 Codes, Select only U07.1 (Covid-10) Then hit send https://t.co/K4nfw4VWvf pic.twitter.com/PkejXFTaIy — Woke Zombie 😊 (@AWokeZombie) February 17, 2022

Bodily force Covid deaths. 1 assault with drugs/biological substance – Covid. 21 total murder by covid, 1 of these with just using bodily force. Also covid. pic.twitter.com/cVUferbpTm — Woke Zombie 😊 (@AWokeZombie) February 17, 2022

Operations of war! Legal intervention. Were they tasered to death? Maybe choked? Died on the way to the jail? Either way, they counted as covid, too. pic.twitter.com/aJuTO7joSn — Woke Zombie 😊 (@AWokeZombie) February 17, 2022

Another catchall bucket. Another 75 deaths. All Covid. Some murders, some motor vehicle wrecks, some suicides.

Covid. Covid. Covid. pic.twitter.com/sfXUhxGxjw — Woke Zombie 😊 (@AWokeZombie) February 17, 2022

575 Various Accidental Overdose deaths, all Covid. pic.twitter.com/0quMTYcstE — Woke Zombie 😊 (@AWokeZombie) February 17, 2022