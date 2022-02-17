You are Here
What counts as a “covid death” anyway?

Americans seem to finally be waking up to the scam that was our federal (and blue states’) governmental response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

One of the many insane angles that websites like this one have been discussing for nearly two years: what exactly counts as a “covid death” when you see them reported on the news? Or tweeted from government accounts?

Check out what our friend Woke Zombie dug up:

