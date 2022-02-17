What counts as a “covid death” anyway?

Americans seem to finally be waking up to the scam that was our federal (and blue states’) governmental response to the Covid-19 pandemic.
One of the many insane angles that websites like this one have been discussing for nearly two years: what exactly counts as a “covid death” when you see them reported on the news? Or tweeted from government accounts?
–
Check out what our friend Woke Zombie dug up:
The source for all of these is the Wonder database.
I use the follow Groupings.
Part 2: All US
Part 3: All Ages
Part 4: All Dates
Part 5: All Places
Part 6: UCD-ICD-10 Codes (Vary this for different runs)
Part 7: MCD-ICD-10 Codes, Select only U07.1 (Covid-10)
Then hit send https://t.co/K4nfw4VWvf pic.twitter.com/PkejXFTaIy
— Woke Zombie 😊 (@AWokeZombie) February 17, 2022
Bodily force Covid deaths. 1 assault with drugs/biological substance – Covid.
21 total murder by covid, 1 of these with just using bodily force. Also covid. pic.twitter.com/cVUferbpTm
— Woke Zombie 😊 (@AWokeZombie) February 17, 2022
Operations of war! Legal intervention. Were they tasered to death? Maybe choked? Died on the way to the jail? Either way, they counted as covid, too. pic.twitter.com/aJuTO7joSn
— Woke Zombie 😊 (@AWokeZombie) February 17, 2022
Another catchall bucket. Another 75 deaths. All Covid. Some murders, some motor vehicle wrecks, some suicides.
Covid. Covid. Covid. pic.twitter.com/sfXUhxGxjw
— Woke Zombie 😊 (@AWokeZombie) February 17, 2022
575 Various Accidental Overdose deaths, all Covid. pic.twitter.com/0quMTYcstE
— Woke Zombie 😊 (@AWokeZombie) February 17, 2022
Uh, Exposure causing fracture or other injury? These are typically falls and hip fractures. Either way, 307 deaths total. All Covid. pic.twitter.com/fYvHy4OB4W
— Woke Zombie 😊 (@AWokeZombie) February 17, 2022