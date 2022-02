Your kids will be able to take their masks in school off come March 7th, Save Jerseyans, assuming they’re not in a district that’s holding out.

School buses are a different story.

–

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has a 13-month old order in place requiring the wearing of masks on all public transportation including school buses.

CDC Director Rochelle Walensky told Reuters on Tuesday that the mandate would remain in place for the time being.