Ali cites last minute voting machine change for convention snafus

Morris GOP Chairwoman Laura Ali blamed a last-minute change in voting technology – coupled with high attendance – for the meltdown at Friday night’s county convention.

“The Morris County Republican Committee had originally requested 8 of the old machines for the Convention. Unfortunately, at the last minute, the Administrator from the Board of Elections denied our request,” explained Ali in a Saturday email blast. “She insisted on giving us the new machines. Although they gave us the 11 we requested, they did not open many of them up. While the new machines are loaded with the newest technology and high-tech features like confirmation of your ballot submissions, there is a learning curve and we did not have the normal education training that would occur at a voting precinct on election day. We also did not have the time. It simply took too long for each person to vote, as we predicted, which was one of the reasons we requested the old machines.”

Morris Republican participants adjourned after seven full hours with both the NJ-07 and NJ-11 endorsement battles unresolved after one ballot a piece.

A new date for the second ballots hasn’t been set.

“Morris County Republican Committee Members will receive updated voting instructions very shortly,” added Ali.