Biden gets Ash Wednesday rescue from an uncomfortable abortion question

Joe Biden has been confronted on this before, Save Jerseyans, given that he’s a practicing Catholic who nevertheless embraces radical, far-Left abortion policies.

This Ash Wednesday (the start of the Lenten pre-Easter run-up for Christians) provided an especially poignant scene. Biden, standing on the White House lawn with ash on his forehead, responding to a report’s question about how he gels being pro-choice with being Catholic.

–

Jill Biden had to come and rescue her man but not before he delivered a characteristically vapid Uncle Joe response…

h/t CBS News: