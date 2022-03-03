Biden gets Ash Wednesday rescue from an uncomfortable abortion question

Joe Biden has been confronted on this before, Save Jerseyans, given that he’s a practicing Catholic who nevertheless embraces radical, far-Left abortion policies.
This Ash Wednesday (the start of the Lenten pre-Easter run-up for Christians) provided an especially poignant scene. Biden, standing on the White House lawn with ash on his forehead, responding to a report’s question about how he gels being pro-choice with being Catholic.
–
Jill Biden had to come and rescue her man but not before he delivered a characteristically vapid Uncle Joe response…
h/t CBS News:
REPORTER: "Why do you support abortion as a Catholic?"
BIDEN: "I tell you what. I don't want to get in a debate with you on theology, but you know, anyway…I'm not going to make a judgement for other people." pic.twitter.com/XhQ42XJLJv
— Breaking911 (@Breaking911) March 2, 2022