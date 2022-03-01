Cawthorn endorses Rizzo in NJ-07

Former Pastor Phil Rizzo has the support of Congressman Madison Cowthorn for his NJ-07 Republican primary bid.

Cawthorn, who is currently navigating shifting district lines in his home state of North Carolina amid a partisan map battle, tweeted on Monday that Rizzo is “a fighter.”

–

“He’s not going to bow to the left or the Establishment RINOS in Congress,” the freshman congressman tweeted. “I’m proud to endorse Phil for Congress in New Jersey’s 7th Congressional district. He will not let us down.”

Phil Rizzo is a fighter. He’s not going to bow to the left or the Establishment RINOS in Congress. I’m proud to endorse Phil for Congress in New Jersey’s 7th Congressional district. He will not let us down. New Jersey, send me @JerseyRizzo! pic.twitter.com/PFNG2PgENl — Madison Cawthorn (@CawthornforNC) March 1, 2022

Rizzo is an underdog in the NJ-07 primary; the frontrunner is Tom Kean Jr. who has a name, approximately one million dollars in the bank and the backing of the House GOP leadership.

The ex-pastor and contractor began the 2022 cycle running in NJ-11. Mikie Sherill’s 11th got bluer in redistricting while the 7th – Tom Malinowski’s district – got a bit more red.

Still, Rizzo built up some name recognition during his distant second place finish to Jack Ciattarelli in the 2021 gubernatorial primary, and he’s attracted the support of NJ101.5 morning host Bill Spadea.

Rizzo’s #1 obstacle might be the presence of Assemblyman Erik Peterson in the primary field; many observers believe Rizzo and Peterson, one of the Assembly’s most conservative members, could split the “anti-establishment” primary vote in June.