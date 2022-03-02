Is the end nigh for full-service gas in New Jersey?

New Jersey’s reign as the final state to outlaw self-serve gas may be at an end, Save Jerseyans.

The bipartisan “Motorist Fueling Choice and Convenience Act” (A-3105) doesn’t mandate self-serve; it provides that Garden State gas stations can offer a self-serve option but would still need to offer full-service if the station has over four gasoline dispensers.

–

Assemblywoman Carol Murphy (D-Burlington) and Assemblyman Ned Thomson (R-Monmouth) are the prime sponsors.

New Jersey’s average gallon of gas hit $3.685 on Wednesday, 29-cents higher than the national average amid ongoing supply chain disruptions and the crisis in Eastern Europe. A gallon of regular cost a comparatively cheap $2.854 one year ago.

Oregon recently ended its own prohibition on self-serve pumps. The last semi-serious push for self-serve gas came about in 2006 when Jon Corzine wanted to try it out on the New Jersey Turnpike; our last Goldman Sachs governor quickly abandoned his plan amid a loud public backlash.

–