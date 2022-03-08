Joy Reid declares: the world cares about Ukraine because it’s “white and largely Christian”

MSNBC’s resident racist Joy Reid knows why the world is laser-focused on Ukraine at the moment.

Not because of the threat of World War III, nuclear weapons or a growing energy crisis.

–

“Let’s face it, the world is paying attention because this is happening in Europe,” Reid told her MSNBC audience. “If this was happening anywhere else would we see the same outpouring of support and compassion?”

“We don’t need to ask ourselves if the international response would be the same if Russia unleashed their horror on a country that wasn’t White and largely Christian, because Russia has already done it in Syria,” Reid continued. “This is a teachable moment for us in the media. We aren’t afraid to call out our own industry. There is a lot of soul-searching that we need to do in Western media about why some wars and lives seem to matter more than others.”

“There is a lot of soul-searching we need to do in Western media about why some wars, and lives, seem to matter more than others, and why some refugees get the welcome mat, while others get the wall,” she added.