Kean carries Union convention, 115 to 14

Tom Kean Jr. won the Union County convention on Wednesday night, carrying his hometown county 115 to 14.

Firsttime candidate John Isemann finished 2nd with 14 votes.

–

No other NJ-07 hopeful was nominated.

Kean now has the formal backing of two counties (including Hunterdon) heading into the June GOP primary. The winner will take on Democrat Tom Malinowski.

The former GOP State Senate leader and Isemann are facing off Thursday and Friday in a run-off second ballot for the Morris GOP’s endorsement. Then it’s on to Somerset County.