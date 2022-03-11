Kean, Selen win Morris runoffs

Morris Republicans finished their convention this Friday, one week after an initial round of balloting, wrangling and machine snafus resulted in a one week delay.

In NJ-07, Tom Kean Jr. defeated newcomber John Isemann 88 votes to 42.

–

In NJ-11, Morris Commissioner Tayfun Selen won a narrower 15 vote victory (240 to 225) over ex-Councilman Larry Casha.

Both victors are now clear frontrunners for the GOP nominations in their respective districts.

NJ-07 (represented by Democrat Tom Malinowski) is a lean-GOP district; NJ-11 (Mikie Sherrill) is an uphill climb post-redistricting even in a favorable cycle for Republicans but could nevertheless produce a surprise if the “red wave” materializes in November.