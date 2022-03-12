‘Maddow’ guest makes bizarre claim: “Hitler didn’t kill ethnic Germans”

The Nazi regime slaughtered approximately 160,000 German Jews and an unknown number of other Germans who either didn’t fit Hitler’s definition of “racial purity” (gypsies, the handicapped, etc.) or resisted his rule in some other form or fashion.

So why did Stanford Professor Michael McFaul go on MSNBC this week to discuss the Russian invasion of Ukraine and make the bizarre claim that Hitler didn’t?

“Hitler didn’t kill ethnic Germans,” said McFaul. “He didn’t kill German-speaking people.”

Can’t wait to hear them explain away this one: