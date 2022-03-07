Murphy tells N.J. to “swallow hard” and accept higher gas prices

A gallon of New Jersey regular unleaded gas hit a record high of $4.171 on Monday, but the Governor of New Jersey has a simple message for Garden State motorists:

Suck it up for the cause.

–

“At this point with Russia given what Putin is doing in Ukraine, we’re all going to have to swallow hard and take it. This is completely unlawful,” Murphy told CNBC’s “Squawk Box.” “This guy is a complete and utter thug. He’s a war criminal and if it means we all have to take a little bit of pain to break this guy then that’s what it’s going to take because that’s what we need to do.”

Murphy’s obviously correct that Putin is a bad dude. Very few in the West disagree.

He’s also correct that Americans sometimes need to sacrifice for a higher purpose. We’ve done in many times throughout our history.

The problem: Murphy is presenting a false choice.

Murphy’s party (the Democrats) have worked overtime to make our country unnecessarily dependent upon dictatorial regimes for energy. We continue to import 600,000 barrels of oil from Putin’s Russia on a daily basis. The Biden Administration halted domestic gas and oil leases in the run-up to the war in Ukraine while simultaneously spiking sanctions on Russia’s Nordstream pipeline project.

The Murphy Administration’s “energy master plan” is a state-based version of the Green New Deal; it will cost hundreds of billions of dollars investing in speculative “green” technologies at the expense of relatively clean and extremely reliable sources of energy like natural gas.

Americans aren’t the ones who need to “swallow hard” and accept this new reality.

Democrat politicians powered by environmentalist cash need to get with the times or risk being thrown out of office by voters tired of paying a premium for their wacky agenda, an agenda which is currently jeopardizing our national security and the security of the Western world.