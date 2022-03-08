Murphy’s favorability rating is way down in a new poll

Only 33% of New Jerseyans report a favorable opinion of Phil Murphy in a new Rutgers-Eagleton poll while a plurality (38%) hold an unfavorable view.

That’s the first time the newly-reelected Democrat governor has been upside down in an Eagleton Poll since January 2018.

Murphy’s favorable rating had reached 50% in November’s Eagleton Poll when he defeated Republican challenger Jack Ciattarelli by 3-points.

Take that with a grain of salt. For what it’s worth, the same Rutgers poll which showed Murphy at 50% a few months ago also incorrectly projected an 8-point Murphy victory.