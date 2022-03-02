N.J. Republicans blast Biden’s bizarre “stay the course” State of the Union speech

New Jersey Republicans provided an unsurprisingly bleak assessment of Joe Biden’s first official State of the Union address on Tuesday night.

The common thread: Biden is living in a different reality than most Americans stunned by the residual effects of Covid-19 regulations, inflation, and chaos overseas.

“Last night, Joe Biden repeatedly asked our country to ‘stay the course’. That approach is unfortunately more bad news for New Jersey families,” said Tom Kean Jr., front-runner for the GOP’s NJ-07 nomination. “On the Biden course, with massive new tax hikes and government spending, already record high inflation continues to surge, America’s borders remain unsecure and we continue to double down on a weak foreign policy that is unleashing chaos across the globe. All with no real mention of the emerging threat posed by China or the disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan.”

“This agenda is wholly unacceptable as our country looks for leadership to guide us through the mounting challenges we face abroad and on the homefront,” Kean added. “With a new Congress, strong leadership and an entirely new direction, our country will recover and prosper again.”

Some candidates took direct aim at their Democrat opponents.

“Josh Gottheimer is so desperate to distance himself from this failing administration that he took it upon himself to write his own address,” said Nick DeGregorio, a GOP primary candidate in NJ-05. “Despite his invented caucuses and tonight’s presidential make believe, the State of Josh’s Union is a 90+ percent voting record with Nancy Pelosi and AOC that makes him 100% complicit in the far-left policies that are making life harder for Fifth District families. It is imperative that we take back this seat to put a badly-needed check on Joe Biden.”

Meanwhile, NJGOP Chairman Bob Hugin focused squarely on affordability.

“As this country – and New Jersey in particular – faces the worst inflation and affordability crisis in half a century and our enemies are on the march across the globe, what we heard tonight from Joe Biden and his enablers in the Democratic Party was doubling down on more of the same disastrous policies that will continue to hurt middle class families,” said Hugin. “Moving this country back in the right direction starts with installing a Republican check and balance in Congress this November, and rest assured: New Jersey will do its part to make that happen.”