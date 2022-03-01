N.J. Senator questions Covid-19 vaccines for children

New data suggests the Pfizer is less effective than advertised among younger children, Save Jerseyans.

One New Jersey legislator wants the Murphy administration to release its own data.

“Parents wrestling with decisions about getting COVID shots for their children should have access to the latest research, the best evidence about vaccines and their effectiveness,” said State Senator Holly Schepisi (R-39) on Tuesday. “There’s no reason the Governor should be sitting on hard data and real numbers that will shed light on the effectiveness of vaccines on youngsters. Transparency is essential, especially where children’s health is concerned.”

According to The New York Times reporting, Pfizer’s vaccine is “much less effective in preventing infection in children ages 5 to 11 years than in older adolescents or adults” based upon a New York survey of over one million kids between the ages of 5 and 17. During the relatively brief period studies, protection against infection among kids between 5 and 11 dropped percipitously from 68% to 12% and effectiveness at avoiding hospitalization fell from 100% to 48%.

“These details have significant ramifications for medical professionals, parents, youngsters and even members of the legislature as they contemplate strategies for navigating vaccine mandates for schools and elsewhere,” Schepisi added. “Additional findings from New Jersey’s data would help clear up misconceptions and rumors, allowing parents to make educated decisions.”

On Monday, we learned about “clinical trial results indicating that the vaccine fared poorly in children aged 2 to 4 years.”