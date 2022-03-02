Newark targets local Lukoil gas stations amid anti-Russian fervor

The Brick City is trying to take a bite out of the most recognizable Russian-tied company doing business in New Jersey.

On Wednesday, Newark’s city council unanimously adopted a resolution Wednesday sponsored by Councilman Anibal Ramos Jr suspending the business licenses of at least two Newark Lukoil gas stations located on McCarter Highway.

–

PJSC Lukoil itself is headquartered in Moscow; it’s the Russian Federation’s second largest corporation after Gazprom.

However, the lines are a bit blurry: Lukoil’s locations in Newark are reportedly franchises of Lukoil’s North American subsidiary. That means that while there is obviously an affiliation with Lukoil, the stations are owned by the franchisee.

Meanwhile, in Trenton, Governor Murphy signed Executive Order No. 291 (also on Wednesday) requiring New Jersey’s state government agencies to revoke or at least suspend the license of any businesses which invest in Russian or Belarusian owned entities. Murphy’s latest executive order also encourages agencies to boycott goods from Russia and Belarus.