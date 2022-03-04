No evidence of a Ukraine “bump” for Biden

It’s not unusual for U.S. presidents to experience an approval rating jump when international conflicts crop up around the globe.
Joe Biden is an exception to the rule (so far).
–
Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine began on February 24th. Below you’ll find a comparison of three major polling outfits who’ve released numbers for Biden immediately before and after the invasion:
Economist/YouGov
2/19 – 2/22 -> 44 approve, 50 disapprove (net -6)
2/26 – 3/1 -> 44 approve, 49 disapprove (net -5)
Change: Net +1
Politico/Morning Consult
2/19 – 2/21 -> 45 approve, 53 disapprove (net -8)
2/25 – 2/27 -> 41 approve, 56 disapprove (net -15)
Change: Net -7
Reuters/Ipsos
2/22 – 2/23 -> 43 approve, 53 disapprove (net -10)
2/28 – 3/1 -> 43 approve, 54 disapprove (net -11)
Change: Net -1
–
It’s pretty clear that a majority of Americans view the Ukrainian situation and the recent Afghanistan crack-up as at least largely the products of Joe Biden’s weakness. Everything else going on at the moment – inflation, energy prices, crime, supply chain issues – are contributing to that perception.
We’ll see how things go in the weeks and months ahead, but a president who can’t get a pop out of Russian aggression is a rarity. Midterm Democrats should start panicking if they’re not already.