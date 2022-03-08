REPORT: Murphy’s budget includes $11M for illegal alien kids’ healthcare

Governor Phil Murphy will reportedly continue his pattern of giving away millions in tax dollars to illegal aliens during Tuesday’s budget address, Save Jerseyans.

This time? NJ Monitor reports that Murphy will propose $11 million to provide health care for children who are in the country illegally.

In the past, Murphy (in the beginning of his fifth year in office) has allotted millions of dollars to help illegals with college tuition and even legal counsel.

New Jersey became a “sanctuary state” during Murphy’s first term meaning that LEO’s are forbidden from actively cooperating with ICE in most situations.