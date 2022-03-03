Rowan launches “Sweeney Center” named after vanquished ex-senator

No, it’s not April 1st, Save Jerseyans.

On Thursday, Rowan University President Ali Houshmand announced the creation of a “Steve Sweeney Center for Public Policy.”

–

What will be studied at the center?

How to rubber stamp a tyrant during a pandemic and then lose your job over it to a trucker armed with $200?

According to the university’s release, Sweeney Scholars (I made that up, but wouldn’t be shocked if it’s a real thing) will “conduct evidence-based research, support workforce development and formulate answers to New Jersey’s most complex policy issues.”

“The new policy center will tackle the toughest of issues and make its evidence-based research available to the public both for transparency and to enable greater citizen participation in state and local government issues,” said Houshmand in a statement. “We are pleased and honored that Senator Sweeney accepted our invitation to help guide the public policy center we envisioned. Having worked for decades with both Democratic and Republican administrations, he has built relationships across the aisle to develop policy and enact change to improve New Jersey.”

So there you go, folks. A Sweeney think tank which may be an oxymoron.

It’s pretty clear that Sweeney is looking for something else to do with his own gubernatorial prospects dimming and his South Jersey Machine’s electoral fortunes appearing (at best) very foggy.

Alternative idea:

“The Edward Durr Institute of Trucking and Kicking Ass at SaveJersey.com”?

What do you think? Would you attend?