Smith rallies with Ukrainian-Americans, cites Afghanistan disaster as catalyst for invasion

Chris Smith (R, NJ-04) addressed one hundred Ukrainian-Americans over the weekend rallying outside of his Village Center Drive district office in Freehold.

Smith addressed the attendees and organizers, citing Joe Biden’s Afghanistan disaster as a catalyst for President Putin’s Ukrainian invasion.

–

“Now more than ever, the United States and our allies must provide much-needed military equipment and humanitarian aid to the courageous people of Ukraine as they courageously and tenaciously fight to defend their freedom from a brutal dictatorship,” said Smith. “Comprehensive sanctions must degrade Putin’s capacity to wage war. Putin—and other Russian leaders responsible for these crimes against humanity—must be prosecuted as war criminals.”

The Biden Administration’s disastrous withdrawal (better categorized as a chaotic retreat) from Afghanistan in late summer 2021 inflicted serious damage to the administration’s reputation and raised questions concerning the competency of the Petagon’s top brass.

Smith has served in Congress for four decades during which time he’s built a reputation as a strident and consistent critic of totalitarian regimes including China which sanctioned him in 2020.

President Biden is set to deliver his first proper State of the Union address on Tuesday night.

Meanwhile, in Ukraine, a 40+ mile-long column of Russian tanks, artillery and trucks is inching closer to the capital of Kyiv at which point military experts anticipate the potential for a bloody siege.