Smith wins Ocean convention; Crispi promises rebel slate

Chris Smith won the backing of Ocean County’s GOP and its coveted organizational line on Thursday; with Monmouth’s support already in hand, the four-decade incumbent Republican heads into the June primary with a clear edge in the multi-candidate NJ-04 field.

“I am honored to receive the support and endorsement from the Ocean County Republican Organization,” said Smith in his remarks. “I am looking forward to working with our County Commissioner nominees Ginny Haines and Jack Kelly, as well as Sheriff nominee Mike Mastronardy, and all local candidates in Ocean for a decisive Republican victory.”

–

“We need unity and we’ve got to surge as never before,” Smith added. “In 2022, Republicans MUST take back control of the House and Senate.”

Two of Smith’s challengers (Michael Blasi and Michael Crispi) qualified for the convention but didn’t receive any support from the committee. Crispi – whose campaign strategist is none other than Roger Stone – vowed to recruit a slate to run off of the line in the deep red GOP Shore county.

“[Ocean GOP Chairman Frank] Holman and Smith are two establishment hacks that do not want to give the people of Ocean County a congressman that stands with President Trump,” said Crispi in a pre-convention statement. “I will take my campaign directly to the people on an America First platform with America First running mates without being pushed around behind closed doors by the insider class.”

Crispi made a similar pledge after Smith nabbed Monmouth’s line in February.