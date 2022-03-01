S*#T SHOW: 3 Dems & counting (including Gottheimer) will respond to Biden’s SOTU address

We see it every year: the president delivers a “state of the union” address, sometime it’s watchable, and then a rising star from the opposition party delivers a little-watched official response about 60-to-90 minutes later.

This year? Democrats own the White House and Congress, but there will be THREE separate Democrats (at least) delivering their own responses to Joe Biden’s official address.

It’s strange, but more than that it’s a sign of the Democrats’ deepening disunity heading into a potentially catestrophic midterm cycle for the majority party.

Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) of “Squad” infamy is going to deliver a far-Left response.

Rep. Colin Allred (D-TX) plans to deliver a second response on behalf of the politically-potent Congressional Black Caucus.

And then there’s Rep. Josh Gottheimer (R-N.J.) who reportedly plans to offer a “bipartisan” response alongside Pennsylvania’s Brian Fitzpatrick. The incumbent North Jersey Dem is also apparently a bit salty over Tlaib doing her own:

Here’s a link to the item that I initially saw in the Axios newsletter. Doesn’t mention that Gottheimer is doing his own SOTU response w No Labels, or that No Labels, unlike Tlaib/WFP, campaigned to kill Biden’s agenda. Default pro-centrist mindset. https://t.co/U8LmSwhWbC https://t.co/6DSQyChtlT — David Weigel (@daveweigel) March 1, 2022

Does this sound or look like a party that knows what it stands for, Save Jerseyans?

It doesn’t because, well, it doesn’t.

That’s not where you want to be eight months from a major election.