SUNDAY NIGHT: Spoehr, Lesser, Vigilante join ‘The Matt Rooney Show’

‘The Matt Rooney Show‘ airs this Sunday (3/6) from 8 – 10 p.m. EST on Talk Radio 1210 WPHT.

This week’s guests:

Lt. General Thomas Spoehr (Ret.) is a 36-year veteran of the U.S. Army and currently serves as director of the Heritage Foundation’s Center for National Defense. He’ll break down the latest out of Ukraine and how the Russian invasion may end.

Dr. Jonathan Lesser is President of Continental Economics and an energy expert; he’ll weigh in on the “energy war” and what we should be doing at home to achieve energy independence.

Jacci Vigilante, Esq. is Chairwoman of the Gloucester County, N.J. Republican Party. Her organization is on the rise, and she’ll discuss South Jersey’s Election 2022 prospects.

