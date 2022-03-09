Testa, Spadea team up on “Parental Bill of Rights” legislation

NJ 101.5’s Bill Spadea and State Senator Mike Testa (R-1) are teaming up on “Parental Bill of Rights” legislation which Testa says he’ll introduce in the State Senate in the near future.

“Using Covid as a convenient cover, our state government has overstepped its bounds with parents and their children,” said Senator Testa in a release from Spadea’s Common Sense Club, a 501(c)(4) organization established by the radio host. “I have continuously fought for the rights of parents in the face of mandates and legislation which have seriously compromised the integrity of the family. This bill is the logical next step to prevent future erosion of our precious rights and responsibilities as parents to raise our children as we see fit. I’m proud to work with the Common Sense Club to get this done.”

–

Compulsory vaccinations were already a hot topic in Trenton pre-Covid; the last two years have raised the stakes across all 50 states.

According to Common Sense, Testa’s bill – inspired by similar efforts in Florida – would provide that “the state, its political subdivisions, any other governmental entity, or other institution may not infringe upon the fundamental rights of a parent to direct the upbringing, education, health care, and mental health of a minor child.”

A companion bill was recently introduced by newly-elected Assemblyman Christian Barranco (R-26) in the lower chamber.

Spadea, known for his less-than-shy opinions on Covid-19, vaccines generally, and the GOP establishment voiced daily on his drive-time program, is also believed to be a potential 2025 gubernatorial candidate.