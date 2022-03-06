The price of regular gasoline in N.J. hit a new record high on Sunday

Gas prices have been on the rise for awhile due to increasing demand and Biden-era federal limits on domestic supply, Save Jerseyans, but bloody conflict in Eastern Europe is (literally) acting like gasoline on the fire.

On Sunday, gas prices in New Jersey eclipised $4.00 per gallon of regular gasoline according to AAA. Only Atlantic County remained below the $4 average albeit by 0.5-cents.

–

Somerset County was the highest at a whopping $4.177 per gallon.

The national average is now $4.009, and in the Garden State it’s $4.095 across all 21 counties. That’s a new record for our state.

Gasoline in the Garden State was *only* $3.652 only a week ago and $2.872 one year ago.

How bad is all of this for the economy? Elon Musk – Mr. Electric Car himself – tweeted his support for increasing domestic oil and gas production:

Obviously, this would negatively affect Tesla, but sustainable energy solutions simply cannot react instantaneously to make up for Russian oil & gas exports. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 5, 2022

New Jersey gas prices are now consistently higher than the national average. That wasn’t the case until the Christie-era gas tax increase legislation which instituted automatic increases to keep the transportation trust fund flush with cash.