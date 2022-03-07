Trenton moves to remove Wilson, Columbus from elementary schools

The movement to eliminate Woodrow Wilson and Christopher Columbus from academic institutions continued this week; Trenton Public Schools announced that is will hold a public forum next Monday with an eye on renaming Columbus Elementary School and Wilson Elementary School.

The district also invited residents to submit ideas by way of an online form.

A number of buildings around the state – at Monmouth University, Princeton, and the City of Camden – have been renamed in recent years to erase the name Wilson. Woodrow Wilson is the only U.S. president elected from New Jersey and was long considered a progressive secular saint, but in recent years his racist beliefs and positions have made the late Democrat command-in-chief and governor an easy mark for activists.

Trenton removed its well-known statue of Columbus two years ago.