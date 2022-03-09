VIDEO: De Gregorio attacks Gottheimer for baseball quip in “Priorities” digital ad

NJ-05’s Nick De Gregorio released a digital advertisement “Priorities” on Wednesday, part of what the campaign describes as a part of “a five-figure digital buy.”



The GOP hopeful’s campaign zeroed in a recent comment by Democrat incumbent Josh Gottheimer; the congressman reportedly described the ongoing baseball lockout as the “worst thing for the country” during last Sunday’s edition of the “New Jersey Globe Power Hour” radio program.

“I like baseball, too. But Josh’s tone-deaf comment in the face of everything families in our district are facing right now demonstrates just how out-of-touch he is with the people he purports to serve,” said De Gregorio. “The Congressman, who has refused to join me in calling on all CD5 candidates to support a ban on stock trading for Members of Congress, has been recently featured in news reports as a prolific day trader. While he may not realize that the sticker shock at the gas pump and the grocery store is sending families here into sheer panic, I do, and I will go to Washington to pump the brakes on the out-of-control Biden agenda.”

Watch below: