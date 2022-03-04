VIDEO: Jim Jordan visits South Jersey to boost Jeff Van Drew

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) made a rare visit to the Garden State on Thursday evening to boost the congressional campaign of Jeff Van Drew.

Jordan, whose national profile has risen with Biden in office, found himself in a South Jersey that has been trending “red” over the last few years.

“Thank you for helping a good man get to the United States Congress,” said Jordan, the GOP’s ranking member on the House Judiciary Committee. “Jeff Van Drew is the kind of guy you want representing you in the people’s House. You know he’s fighting for you and cares about you. As long as he keeps running, you keep electing him. You keep writing the checks, you keep knocking the doors, keep putting the signs out. You keep helping him win, cause he’s the type of guy we need in the Congress, particularly at this moment.”

Roughly 200 attendees – including NJGOP Chairman Bob Hugin – were gathered in Atlantic County for the Jordan-headlined fundraiser supporting Van Drew who famously switched parties in late 2019.

“It was an honor to have my good friend and mentor Jim Jordan right here in South Jersey last night to rally an overflow crowd at our largest and most successful campaign fundraiser to date,” said Van Drew. “Jim is an amazing man who has done amazing things and wants to bring our America back.”

Van Drew’s district remains a battleground district on paper but, thus far, he isn’t considered seriously in jeopardy in the upcoming midterm elections.

