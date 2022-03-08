Democrats are obsessed with sexualizing childhood

One of the most frustrating aspects of our seemingly never-ending national “culture wars” is the Left’s refusal to leave kids out of it. What’s worse, their chosen method of indoctrination – tinkering with the curriculum of public schools – gives parents very little choice in the matter. It’s little wonder that parents have begun pushing back from Loudon County, Virginia to San Fran and all points in between.

The latest front in this battle is Florida’s media-styled “Don’t Say Gay” bill. Today, social media is actively putting the screws to Disney in an effort to get the most famous of all Florida companies to denounce the bill.

To begin with, you should know that “don’t say gay” isn’t anywhere in the legislative proposal (HB 1557). Governor DeSantis colorfully explained as much during a Monday exchange with a reporter:

Reporter: “Critics call it the Don’t Say Gay bill” DeSantis: “Does it say that in the bill?” Reporter: “It bans classroom instruction on sexual identity and gender orientation.” DeSantis: “For who?… Grades Pre-K through 3.”

pic.twitter.com/gqMiYKyVzg — Greg Price (@greg_price11) March 7, 2022

That’s the gist of it, folks.

No one is prohibiting Florida’s gay teens from living openly inside or outside of school. No one is penalizing gay children for being gay or “saying” they’re gay. None of that is anywhere in the legislation. No serious person is arguing for that.

The DeSantis-backed bill’s aim is fairly narrow: ‘no sexual instruction in grades Pre-K through 3.’

Since when is THAT controversial? The Media is trying to shift the burden to DeSantis and Florida Republicans to explain themselves, but they onus should be on their critics to explain why THEY believe children between the ages of 5 and 8 need to learn about things like transgenderism in a public school classroom. Remember: this the same crowd that loses its shit if prayer finds its way into the school house.

What can we expect a kindergartner to think about transgenderism? Should we expect very young children to understand the argument that gender and sex are somehow separate concepts? It’s madness.

A more accurate nickname for Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill would be the “don’t teach really young school kids about adult stuff like transgenderism” bill. Sadly, an accurate label isn’t as catchy.

Again, none of this is unique to Florida. We saw a similar storyline enter into the 2021 New Jersey gubernatorial election discussion albeit briefly.

In March 2021, Governor Murphy signed a bill into law ordering that “each school district shall incorporate instruction on diversity and inclusion [into] in an appropriate place in the curriculum [for] of students in grades kindergarten through 12 as part of the district’s implementation of the New Jersey Student Learning Standards [in Comprehensive Health and Physical Education].”

The bill also mandated that “instruction shall highlight and promote diversity , including economic diversity , equity, inclusion, tolerance , and belonging [on topics including:] in connection with gender and sexual orientation.”

The Media never questioned why teaching young children about these very adult topics was damn important, but when tape dropped of GOP nominee Jack Ciattarelli declaring against teaching “sodomy” in 6th grade? The Media lost is collective mind.

Ciattarelli was mostly right. New Jersey updated its curriculum standards in spring 2020 so that anal sex would be incorporated into the 8th grade curriculum. Jack was only off by two years.

From Florida to New Jersey, the battle over who gets to raise your children is still ranging. The Left doesn’t want to have the real debate behind all of this: whether sexualizing children is a legitimate aim of taxpayer-funded institutions.

They’re going to chase a narrative – a dishonest one – in an attempt to continue getting away with transforming public education into the culture war’s liberal proving grounds.