Why is the MVC still closing locations for Covid cleaning?

The Covid-19 “health emergency” is officially over in New Jersey. Even when it was still in place, Save Jerseyans, there was scant evidence of a danger from contaminated surfaces.

“The primary route of COVID-19 infection isn’t by touching contaminated surface but through the respiratory system. People should instead focus on wearing masks, particularly N95 or KN95, and social distancing as much as possible,” explained UC Davis Health on its website last August. “Tests have found traces of COVID-19 on surfaces, but no research has established that the virus is viable in those places.”

–

So yes, while millions of Americans were wiping down their groceries in the early days of the pandemic when Covid was truly novel? There hasn’t been a reason to freak out over whether it’s “living” on a chair or a table for a long time.

Why is the N.J. MVC still acting like there is?

This month alone, there’s been at least two MVC site closures “for cleaning” after an employee tested positive:

Wayne Road Test Operations is closed for cleaning for today, and will reopen tomorrow, Wednesday, March 9. We've confirmed that an employee tested positive for COVID-19. Customers whose appointments are canceled may return any time in the next week for walk-in service. — New Jersey MVC (@NJ_MVC) March 8, 2022

Bakers Basin Licensing Center is closed for cleaning for the rest of today, and will reopen tomorrow, Wed., March 2. We've confirmed that an employee tested positive for COVID-19. Customers whose appointments are canceled may return any time in the next week for walk-in service. — New Jersey MVC (@NJ_MVC) March 1, 2022

Anti-science (!) though this behavior may be, Save Jerseyans, it might be less obnoxious if there wasn’t an ongoing backlog of residents who need MVC services to restore licenses, schedule driving tests, etc.

It’s time to tell the MVC to stop acting like it’s March 2020.

This is March 2022. We’re all moving on, and they need to catch up. There’s no place for performative Faucist rituals in post-Covid America.