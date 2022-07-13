Inflation hits 40-year high in June

The Bureau of Labor Statistics confirmed that inflation jumped last month with the CPI rising 9.1%. That’s the worst it’s been since November 1981.

In May, the CPI spiked 8.6%.

The energy index rose 41.6% over the past 12 months; that’s the largest one year jump since the calendar period ending April 1980.

Polling consistently shows inflation at the top of Americans’ list of concerns heading into the midterm elections.

“The historic inflation numbers we are seeing today represent real pain for New Jersey families and small businesses,” said NJGOP Chairman Bob Hugin. “The bottom line is that the Biden agenda – rubber stamped by New Jersey Congressional Democrats – has made it more difficult to get to work and put food on the table. New Jerseyans are already burdened with some of the highest taxes in the country, so they will be sure to make Democrats pay for this complete policy breakdown in November.”