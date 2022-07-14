“Moderate” Malinowski endorses tax hikes amid record inflation

Inflation spiked 9.1% last month, Save Jerseyans, but many of Congress’s Democrats still haven’t gotten the memo… or refuse to read it?

On Thursday, Politico reported that ethically-challenged incumbent Congressman Tom Malinowski (D, NJ-07) is still pushing a massive election year tax hike notwithstanding signs of a building national red wave.

“To say they’re popular would be a gross understatement,” Malinowski reportedly explained. “I’ve never met a Trump supporter in my district who believes that Amazon should pay no taxes. The idea of making Amazon pay taxes while lowering the cost of prescription drugs takes it from like 97 to like 99 percent [approval].”

Malinowski’s comments come in the same week that, early 200 small business organizations co-signed a letter warning that tax increases would “not only hurt the businesses, but also the families and communities that rely on them.”

What makes all of this even more absurd:

Malinowski penned a NYT op-ed last week doubling down on an apparently botched attempt to have him appear on the ballot twice: as the Democrat nominee AND the “Moderate Party” endorsed candidate, a practice which has been illegal in New Jersey for a century. Is there anything remotely “moderate” about raising taxes when we might already been in a recession?

Republican organizations are heavily targeting Malinowski this cycle and didn’t miss a beat following his tax commentary.

“Families and small businesses are fighting to stay on their feet, but Tom Malinowski is so out of touch with working Americans he wants to force more crushing tax hikes on them,” said American Action Network spokesperson Cally Perkins. “New tax hikes are the last thing we need when Americans are already struggling to afford life as it is.”