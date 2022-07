Our state’s pension time bomb is still ticking, Save Jerseyans.

A new report from the Pew Charitable Trusts confirms New Jersey has the country’s worst unfunded pension liability.

New Jersey’s unfunded pension liability currently equates to 20.2% of the Garden State’s combined personal income.

Illinois (19.4%), Hawaii (18%), Alaska (16.3%), and New Mexico (15.7%) all come in below New Jersey.

The problem is accelerating. New Jersey’s unfunded liability jumped by 13.7% between 2007 to 2019.