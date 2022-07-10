UPDATE: Gender identity survey scandal results in school board recall election, criminal allegations

In case you missed it, Save Jerseyans, an administrative judge concluded back in December 2021 that a Cedar Grove school survey encouraging children as young as 3rd Grade to share their gender identity WITHOUT parents pre-approval was violative of state law.

The survey also delved into students’ “race,” ethnicity,” and asked extremely personal (and loaded) questions including “[d]o you feel school is a safe place?”

Well, there’s an update.

On Friday, New Jersey Globe reported that long-time school board member Chrissy Dye is now facing a recall election and faces “allegations of harassment and voter intimidation” which have been brought to the attention of the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office.

According to the Globe report, Dye stands accused of attempting to intimidate some of the 3,032 signers of her recall petition via text or e-mail.

Voter intimidation is a crime in New Jersey as is harassment.

“Thousands of people exercised their civil right under the law to sign a recall petition and they should be free to do so without fear of retribution, including bullying, harassment, and threats,” Cedar Grove parent Patricia Montana, one of Dye’s leading critics, told Save Jersey on Saturday. “The overarching concern here is that voters will be intimidated out of voting in a November recall election.”

