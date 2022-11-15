DeCroce, readying anticipated 2023 comeback attempt, shares her pronouns on LinkedIn

Moderate Republican Betty Lou DeCroce confirmed back in the summer months that she was working on a comeback in LD-26. For those who’ve forgotten (at lot has happened since 2021!), then-incumbent Assemblywoman DeCroce lost a reelection primary bid which was financially backed by the NJEA. LD26 is red, stayed red in redistricting, and DeCroce – who first came to the Assembly as a replacement for her deceased husband, Alex – appeared to be out-of-step with district Republicans’ ideological trajectory

She’s rolling the dice again this upcoming cycle all the same, attending events and soliciting support.

The ex-legislator is also, I’ve learned, rocking her pronouns on LinkedIn:

LinkedIn rolled out the pronouns feature in spring 2021.

It isn’t mandatory. Some users take it “seriously” (see DeCroce) and designate pronouns. Many simply decline to use the feature altogether, and then a handful of intrepid social media trolls (like yours truly) decide to have fun and choose “King in the North” as their pronouns.

Seem like a trivial issue? Maybe, but with DeCroce set to take on ardent conservatives Jay Webber and Brian Bergen this upcoming spring 2023 to retain her former seat, DeCroce’s apparent embrace of the politics of gender fluidity is a surefire sign that she may intend to try to run to the Left of her former unnign mate Webber.

We’ll see how it plays out.