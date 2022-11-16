Menendez rattles his saber after missile attack before knowing the facts

Reckless? You don’t know the half of it.

Bob Menendez and half of the D.C. establishment were ready for war this week, Save Jerseyans, after an alleged Russian missile entered Polish airspace.

“I have to believe that it was a mistake by Russia. And I think if it is, Russia should come out very quickly and say that,” New Jersey’s senior senator ominously warned on Tuesday.

Article 5 obligates NATO members to come to the defense of a member state under attack.

Did that happen?

“We have no evidence at the moment that it was a rocket launched by Russian forces,” Polish President Andrzej Duda explained on Wednesday. “However, there are many indications that it was a missile that was used by Ukraine’s anti-missile defense.”

Waiting for the facts might’ve been nice, Bob. Especially when both sides have nukes.