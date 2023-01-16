Christie: “I want to know why and who” buried #GarageGate before the Midterms

For New Jersey Governor and U.S. Attorney Chris Christie offered a characteristically direct assessment of #GarageGate on Sunday’s episode of ABC’s This Week.

“The problem is he withheld this from the American people for six days prior to a midterm election,” opined Christie. “I want to know why and who made that decision.”

Five additional classified documents were reportedly discussed at Biden’s Wilmington home at the end of last week.

Watch below: