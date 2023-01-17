REPORT: Voting machine tabulation snafu appears to upend N.J. school board race result

An Ocean Township school board race likely has a different result tonight after, as first reported by New Jersey Globe, the unearthing of a ‘tabulation error’ led to the N.J. Attorney General directing the Board of Election to remcanvass and recertify the voting results.

Initially, candidate Steve Clayton appeared to defeat opponent Jeffrey Weinstein by a mere 20 votes (3,523 to 3,503). According to the Globe, “fail-safes in the tabulation software failed and some results were counted twice, possibly a result of work by the vendor that was completed incorrectly” in six voting districts.

Weinstein now leads by a single vote following the discovery of the error.

This is the second major voting machine story to come out of New Jersey’s Election 2022. Election Day technology failures in Mercer County threw the capital county’s races into chaos and catalyzed calls for an overhaul.