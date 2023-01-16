You’re Offended? Too Bad.

One of the battle cries of the “cancel culture” is “I’m offended” as if the world should immediately drop everything and do something to make it all better. Usually, it ends up with some cherished symbol, logo, name, movie, book and so on either changed or removed altogether. We have seen this occurring more and more, particularly within the last ten years. Many have asked – where does it all end?

The answer is, it doesn’t unless we put a stop to it.

The United States is the most diverse nation on earth with people of every race, ethnicity, religion, occupation, living within its borders. With that range of backgrounds, it is inevitable that what is acceptable to one, may be antithetical to another. This is nothing new, in fact, we’ve managed to get along quite well for over 200 years by simply respecting these differences and living our lives.

One of the most absurd examples of “cancel culture” in action was the bill passed by the New Jersey legislature that changed the county title “freeholder” to “commissioner.” After nearly 240 years in use to the complaint of no one, suddenly it became so offensive, it had to be changed. Never mind the cost, confusion and hassle it caused, someone decided it was offensive and that was enough. The justification was that in the 18th century, only white males could be freeholders. The same held true for governors, senators, assemblymen, mayors, councilmen, sheriffs, etc. yet no one has mentioned changing those titles – not yet anyway. Rather than celebrate the fact that we’ve progressed to where anyone can, and has served in those positions, a valued piece of history unique to New Jersey was obliterated.

Then there are the attacks on beloved symbols and traditions – many that have been a part of American culture for over 100 years. One of the most laughable is Major League Baseball’s Cleveland Indians changing their name to the Cleveland “Guardians.” No one is quite sure what it is supposed to represent, but it likely passed through some focus groups without too many objections. As one longtime fan commented, “I guess that’s better than the Cleveland Step-parents or Cleveland Babysitters.”

Freeholders, Aunt Jemima, Uncle Ben, Cleveland Indians, Washington Redskins have all been erased from the public sphere. If you examine each symbol in depth, you get a sense of the absurdity of this obsession with “canceling” images long entrenched in our culture. The irony in the Washington Redskins being forced to change their name after 87 years can be found in a high school in Arizona. The Red Mesa High School nicknamed the “Redskins” is comprised almost entirely of students from the Navajo Nation. On game night, the crowd chants “Let’s go, Redskins” as the home team runs onto the field. Signs that read “Fear the Spear” and “Redskin Nation” are enthusiastically held up by the crowd. The community sees their name as a source of pride and vehemently resents those who say otherwise.

The silliness of giving into “canceling” a name, symbol, movie, etc. opens us up to more of the same. If Cleveland or Washington can be forced to give up their nickname, it won’t stop there. Will the Chiefs, Braves, Fighting Irish, Vikings, Angels, Pirates, Mountaineers, or any of a hundred other names that represent a group be next? Not if we simply don’t allow it to happen.

The slippery slope of “cancel culture” is much more than merely changing a name – it is a threat to our freedoms, personal identity, and national cohesiveness. What unites us is the blending of so many disparate groups under one banner and the ability to embrace different views, symbols, and beliefs in the name of national harmony. Canceling those bit by bit will only foster resentment of others and undermine the interconnectivity that has made and kept us strong as a nation since our founding.

For the good of the country, it’s time to cancel the “cancel culture” once and for all.

_

Gerry Scharfenberger, PhD. is a New Jersey Assemblyman representing the State’s 13th Legislative District.