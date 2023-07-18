Trump confirms he’s a target in Jack Smith’s January 6th “investigation”

Already facing charges in Florida, New York, and likely Georgia, former President Donald Trump told supporters on his Truth Social platform early Tuesday morning that he’s received a target letter from special counsel Jack Smith confirming that he’s a target of a probe into the event surrounding January 6th.

Trump dismissed the latest legal twist as a “witch hunt” and evidence that we’ve entered a “dark period” in our nation’s history.

“So now, Joe Biden’s Attorney General, Merrick Garland, who I turned down for the United States Supreme Court (in retrospect, based on his corrupt and unethical actions, a very wise decision!), together with Joe Biden’s Department of Injustice, have effectively issued a third indictment and arrest of Joe Biden’s NUMBER ONE POLITICAL OPPONENT, who is largely dominating him in the race for the Presidency,” Trump said.

Here’s the president’s release: