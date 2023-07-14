Foreign-owned wind farm developer sues Cape May County as legal challenges mount

The wind industry and its allies are taking their full-court press against our state’s taxpayers to the next level, Save Jerseyans.

Specifically? To the courthouse, and opponents are pushing back.

This month, Ørsted filed suit against Cape May County, New Jersey officials over ungranted permits pertaining to its development of an offshore wind farm (“Ocean Wind 1”) mere miles from the shoreline of the county’s iconic Jersey Shore resorts including Ocean City, Sea Isle City, Avalon, Stone Harbor and the Wildwoods.