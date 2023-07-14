Foreign-owned wind farm developer sues Cape May County as legal challenges mount

The wind industry and its allies are taking their full-court press against our state’s taxpayers to the next level, Save Jerseyans.
Specifically? To the courthouse, and opponents are pushing back.
This month, Ørsted filed suit against Cape May County, New Jersey officials over ungranted permits pertaining to its development of an offshore wind farm (“Ocean Wind 1”) mere miles from the shoreline of the county’s iconic Jersey Shore resorts including Ocean City, Sea Isle City, Avalon, Stone Harbor and the Wildwoods.
Danish-owned Ørsted sued on Fourth of July Eve shortly after the Biden administration signed off on the 98 offshore wind turbine project and days after the legislature adopted a massive bailout.
Ocean City (in Cape May County) is also facing down a lawsuit of its own over alleged delays.
Meanwhile, three individual citizens groups are pursuing an appeal of the State of New Jersey’s assertion that Ocean Wind I project complies with coastal management rules.
Save Long Beach Island (one of the aforementioned three groups) is suing the U.S. Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM), too.
How will it all end? Stay tuned, but the fate of offshore wind will clearly be decided at least in part by the judiciary.