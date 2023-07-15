Mary Pat Christie teams up with Norcross to take over a bank

How deep is the Christie-Norcross alliance?

Deep and getting deeper, Save Jerseyans.

On Friday, The Philadelphia Business Journal reported that Christie’s wife Mary Pat Christie was joining a three-person slate for the board of Republic First bank. The significance of that move: Mary Pat was reportedly recruited by George Norcross III and his allies who are trying to take over the bank from their intra-company rivals.

Its seems like ancient history today, but then-U.S. Attorney Chris Christie allegedly wanted to lock the notorious party boss Norcross up in the mid-2000s.

Christie’s principles apparently took a walk whenever he decided to run for governor in 2009; the pair formed a close tactical alliance which involved throwing South Jersey Republicans and Republicans running against Norcross Machine-aligned Democrats under the bus in exchange for Norcross aiding Christie’s personal electoral and legislative priorities.

By 2020, Christie and Norcross were so tight that he was attending a “Norcross-organized football weekend” held in the Bahamas. Real rich guy shit! And evidence of a political alliance that had evolved into friendship.

Christie is presently attempting a second run at the GOP presidential nomination, and Norcross is reportedly once again under investigation (this time for Camden development-related activities) all while South Jersey Democrats are on the ropes and Governor Murphy’s AG is dropping subpoenas. Meanwhile, fresh New Hampshire poll shows the ex-governor at 10% in New Hampshire, far back from the leader (Trump) but threatening to take over the #2 slot from Ron DeSantis…

If Christie somehow won the GOP nomination? And defeats Joe Biden?

Norcross could be bigger than ever armed with a bank… and a standing invite at the White House. Keep THAT in mind the next time Christie rants about Donald Trump’s failure to “drain” the D.C. swamp…