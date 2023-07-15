Mary Pat Christie teams up with Norcross to take over a bank

July 15, 2023 Matt Rooney Corruption, Election 2024 0

CHRISCHRISTIE.COM PHOTO

How deep is the Christie-Norcross alliance?

Deep and getting deeper, Save Jerseyans.

On Friday, The Philadelphia Business Journal reported that Christie’s wife Mary Pat Christie was joining a three-person slate for the board of Republic First bank. The significance of that move: Mary Pat was reportedly recruited by George Norcross III and his allies who are trying to take over the bank from their intra-company rivals.

Its seems like ancient history today, but then-U.S. Attorney Chris Christie allegedly wanted to lock the notorious party boss Norcross up in the mid-2000s.

Christie’s principles apparently took a walk whenever he decided to run for governor in 2009; the pair formed a close tactical alliance which involved throwing South Jersey Republicans and Republicans running against Norcross Machine-aligned Democrats under the bus in exchange for Norcross aiding Christie’s personal electoral and legislative priorities.

By 2020, Christie and Norcross were so tight that he was attending a “Norcross-organized football weekend” held in the Bahamas. Real rich guy shit! And evidence of a political alliance that had evolved into friendship.

Christie is presently attempting a second run at the GOP presidential nomination, and Norcross is reportedly once again under investigation (this time for Camden development-related activities) all while South Jersey Democrats are on the ropes and Governor Murphy’s AG is dropping subpoenas. Meanwhile, fresh New Hampshire poll shows the ex-governor at 10% in New Hampshire, far back from the leader (Trump) but threatening to take over the #2 slot from Ron DeSantis…

If Christie somehow won the GOP nomination? And defeats Joe Biden?

Norcross could be bigger than ever armed with a bank… and a standing invite at the White House. Keep THAT in mind the next time Christie rants about Donald Trump’s failure to “drain” the D.C. swamp…

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet
FollowFollow us
Matt Rooney
About Matt Rooney 8024 Articles
MATT ROONEY is SaveJersey.com's founder and editor-in-chief, a practicing New Jersey attorney, and the host of 'The Matt Rooney Show' on 1210 WPHT every Sunday evening from 7-10PM EST.