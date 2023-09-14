Hunter Biden indicted

September 14, 2023 Matt Rooney Corruption 0

DOD Photo by Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Carlos M. Vazquez II

The President’s boy is under indictment, Save Jerseyans.

According to NBC News, “[Hunter] Biden was indicted in Delaware federal court on three counts tied to the possession of a gun while using narcotics,” and “[t]wo counts are tied to Biden allegedly filing a form claiming that he was not using illegal drugs at the time he purchased a Colt Cobra revolver in October 2018,” while “[t]he third count alleges that he possessed a firearm while using a narcotic.”

The indictment comes months after a federal judge refused to accept a deceitful plea deal which would’ve afforded Hunter Biden broad immunity from prosecution…

Today’s charges in Delaware do not relate to any investigation into Hunter’s overseas influence peddling operating…

Developing…

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet
FollowFollow us
Matt Rooney
About Matt Rooney 8129 Articles
MATT ROONEY is SaveJersey.com's founder and editor-in-chief, a practicing New Jersey attorney, and the host of 'The Matt Rooney Show' on 1210 WPHT every Sunday evening from 7-10PM EST.