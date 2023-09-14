Hunter Biden indicted

The President’s boy is under indictment, Save Jerseyans.

According to NBC News, “[Hunter] Biden was indicted in Delaware federal court on three counts tied to the possession of a gun while using narcotics,” and “[t]wo counts are tied to Biden allegedly filing a form claiming that he was not using illegal drugs at the time he purchased a Colt Cobra revolver in October 2018,” while “[t]he third count alleges that he possessed a firearm while using a narcotic.”

The indictment comes months after a federal judge refused to accept a deceitful plea deal which would’ve afforded Hunter Biden broad immunity from prosecution…

Today’s charges in Delaware do not relate to any investigation into Hunter’s overseas influence peddling operating…

Developing…