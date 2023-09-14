Monmouth Poll: Christie owns highest unfavorable rating in SC GOP Primary

Chris Christie’s lackluster Milwaukee debate performance and singular focus on Donald Trump (his promise to stalk Trump if he doesn’t debate? WTF?) isn’t helping his already dismal polling, Save Jerseyans…

Unsurprisingly, in Monmouth’s new South Carolina GOP primary poll, Donald Trump is way out in front in the first-in-the-South primary state with nearly half the available support followed distantly by former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley (18%) and incumbent South Carolina Senator Tim Scott (10%). Ex-Governor Christie is way back in the field at 5%, 4-points behind Ron DeSantis (9%).

Christie is also the least popular option in the field, a finding that’s turned up in other 2024 polling.

“Among nine announced candidates – Trump along with the candidates who participated in the first debate last month – those with the best voter ratings are Scott (62% favorable to 20% unfavorable), Haley (59% to 24%), and Trump (60% to 30%). DeSantis is the only other candidate with a net positive rating (50% to 30%),” explains Monmouth. “The other five candidates in the poll earn net negative ratings, with Christie (16% favorable to 61% unfavorable) and former Vice President Mike Pence (20% to 56%) having the highest unfavorable numbers.”

Further underscoring Christie’s problem: he’s the second choice of only 4% of South Carolina Republicans. By contrast, DeSantis (21%), Haley (16%), and Scott (15%) all have significant upside in the back up category.

Click here to read the full results.