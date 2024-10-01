Bashaw bashes Biden for refusal to stop port-closing longshoremen strike

The Port of New York and New Jersey is the largest port on the East Coast of the United States, but the first longshoreman strike since 1977 threatens to snarl its ability to supply the region and beyond with imported goods.

Experts are already deeply concerned about the impact on prices amid already persistent inflation. Shortages are also possible with the holiday season only weeks away and an acute need for materials in states affected by Hurricane Helene.

Notwithstanding the impact on the economy, this Sunday, Joe Biden announced his refusal to intervene instead of exercising his authority under the Taft-Hartley Act.

“The impact of a massive port worker strike, starting tomorrow, will have a devastating impact on New Jersey’s economy, costing $5 Billion a day. Where is President Biden? He has the authority to intervene and stop this disaster in the making,” said U.S. Senate nominee Curtis Bashaw (R-Cape May). “Where is New Jersey’s Senate leadership? The Port of New York and New Jersey is the largest port on the East Coast, and employs thousands of New Jerseyans. We need our nation’s leaders to bring people together to resolve this situation that will cause immediate harm to Garden State workers, families and businesses.”