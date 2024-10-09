Burglars break into N.J. Assemblyman’s home, steal his car with vanity legislator plates

Freshman Assemblyman Paul Kanitra (R-Ocean Co.) is the latest victim of the Democrat Party’s crimewave, Save Jerseyans, and it could’ve ended much worse than it did.

Here’s the account of the incident which he shared on Facebook:

My home was broken into last night while my wife and mother in-law slept in their beds. They literally were feet away from possibly being murdered. Please share and send this post and video footage to everyone you know so they can see what Governor Murphy’s New Jersey has become.

We are currently staying with my mother in law in Hazlet for the next few months while our house in Point Beach is being renovated. Last night was the one night a week I go down to Washington DC for work. Shortly before 6AM thugs arrived at the home. They showed up in a stolen white BMW with temporary plates. They ripped off every screen window in the house. They then broke one of the windows and climbed in.

Because New Jersey has such a high prevalence of these instances I keep the keys to my car in a special Faraday box that keeps criminals from being able to electronically copy the signal. I keep it nowhere near the front door. These brazen thugs searched the entire house until they found the keys anyway.

If there’s one thing you can say about the Conlin women, they are incredibly sound sleepers. My wife was upstairs. The dog was in a downstairs room with my mother in law with the door closed, but started barking loudly. My mother in law calmed the dog down and went back to sleep. I am so grateful she did, because had she confronted the robbers, God only know what could have happened to her.

After getting the keys, the group then stole my vehicle with State Assembly plates on it and sped off to Newark where they ripped the GPS out of the vehicle to try and keep it from being tracked further.

Despite this, our brave State Police just located my vehicle in New York, most likely being prepared to be quickly shipped overseas. I cannot say enough about how incredible and talented our law enforcement is. Every day they’re in a fight with one arm tied behind their backs by our crazy policies, yet still they succeed. They have been vilified and are under constant attack from the media. Less and less people want to become police officers as a result of this caustic environment. We owe each and every one of them who steps up and puts their lives on the line a major debt of gratitude.

This all said, it’s the lawlessness of Phill Murphy’s New Jersey and the safe haven that Democrats in the State Legislature have created that is the real crime here.

Gangs from Newark send kids under the age of 18 to do these things in our Shore communities while we sleep. They indoctrinate them and ruin any futures they could ever have, because of the value they hold. These kids only hold value to gangs because we have passed laws that create no punishment for kids any more. In NJ, if someone under 18 is arrested for vehicle theft, they’re usually out on the street that same night. There are no repercussions for anything.

My wife and mother in law are incredibly shaken. Any semblance of safety they have is now gone. They feel violated. Fearful of going to sleep again tonight. I am canceling my meetings in DC and driving home to be with them.

And now, I’m going to make this political. Because this is political. New Jersey, please wake up and vote every single one of these weak, woke assholes who votes for weakening penalties for crimes out of office.

If you live in the cities, stop letting these pandering politicians ruin your communities and your children’s lives. God only knows how many kids have been recruited into gangs because of the value they now hold as a result of the laws that have been passed.

If you live in the suburbs, know this can and will be your house and your family next.

To my friends Jack Ciattarelli and Bill Spadea, when one of you gets into the Governor’s office next year, you will have one hell of a mess on your hands. This state is broken. We protect criminals more than we do law abiding residents.

My Republican colleagues and I are fighting like hell in the State House to raise awareness to this madness, but we will need a majority and true help from the Governor’s office to ever make lasting change. Please help us take this state back from lawlessness.

Get Right New Jersey.