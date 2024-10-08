LISTEN: Scott Presler shares Election 2024 action items on ‘The Matt Rooney Show’

The battle for the White House is likely to turn on Pennsylvania.

If Donald Trump wins the Keystone state? It’s probably over for Kamala Harris.

If Harris prevails? Trump’s path narrows.

Famed Pennsylvania voter registration activist Scott Pressler recently joined ‘The Matt Rooney Show’ to tell Matt’s listeners what they can do in the final hours of Election 2024 to help President Trump makes it across the finish line:

‘The Matt Rooney Show’ airs every Sunday night, 7-10 PM EST on Talk Radion 1210 WPHT.

