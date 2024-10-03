Republicans returning ballots at slightly stronger rate than Democrats in NJ-07

Early voting is well underway across New Jersey, Save Jerseyans, and with just slightly more than a month left to go in Election 2024, tens of thousands of Garden State residents have already cast their votes by mail-in ballot.

There’s only one hotly-contested congressional district in our state this year: the 7th Congressional District where GOP incumbent Tom Kean Jr. is working to hold back a challenge from Democrat whack job Sue Altman. NJ-07 Republicans have returned their ballots at a rate of 15.2% as of Friday, October 2nd, a hair better than Democrats (15%) and unaffiliated voters (8.3%). That translates to roughly a 4,000 lead for Altman’s party as October gets underway. Given Democrats’ historical advantage with VBMs, it’s an arguably promising indicator for Team Kean that Democrats’ aren’t building a massive advantage in the early going.

The GOP’s return rate is strongest in NJ-02 (25%), home base of Congressman Jeff Van Drew.

Democrats are strongest in neighboring NJ-01 where the Camden County machine is leading a 31.5% showing.